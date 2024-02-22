Solan – In a significant development for the Revenue District BBN, the auction of toll barriers concluded successfully on Wednesday, with Jitendra Associates emerging as the successful bidder for both the Baddi-Barotiwala and Dherowal toll barrier units.

Jitendra Associates secured the auction with the highest bid of Rs 43.07 crore, marking a 25 percent increase for the financial year 2024-25 compared to the previous year. The auction and tender process, conducted in Solan, witnessed the presence of key officials, including DC Solan Manmohan Sharma, Additional Commissioner State Tax and Excise (South Zone) Vivek Chauhan, Joint Commissioner South Enforcement Zone Parwanoo Ujjwal Rana, and Deputy Commissioner Revenue District BBN Somdut.

Under the jurisdiction of Revenue District BBN, there are a total of 12 toll barriers encompassing Baddi, Barotiwala, and Dherowal units. These were successfully auctioned as a single package to Jitendra Associates for Rs 43.07 crore, reflecting a notable increase of 25 percent compared to the preceding financial year.

The Dherowal toll unit, comprising barriers such as Gullarwala, Bagheri, Dherowal, Dabhota, Ratyod, and Nawangram, was auctioned at Rs 17.75 crore, marking a significant 40 percent increase. Simultaneously, the Baddi-Barotiwala unit, consisting of barriers like Baddi, Suncity, Barotiwala, Gorakhnath Mandir, Kalujhinda, and Rampurjangi, was auctioned at Rs 25.32 crore, reflecting a commendable 16 percent increase.