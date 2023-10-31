In a jaw-dropping revelation, a fraudulent call center operation in Dharampur, Solan district, was unmasked, leading to the arrest of three culprits from Punjab. This sophisticated scam, which preyed on the aspirations of job seekers, swindled crores of rupees from more than 600 unsuspecting victims. The arrested individuals are now facing the consequences of their elaborate deception.

The Dharampur police received a tip-off regarding the illicit call center, which operated under the façade of offering attractive job opportunities in Canada. Acting swiftly on this information, the police conducted a raid on the premises located on Dharampur Hospital Road. In the course of the operation, they apprehended three key suspects deeply involved in the fraudulent scheme.

The three individuals in custody are Gurpreet Singh, the son of Darshan Singh, hailing from Ekta Colony in Bathinda, Punjab; Inderjeet Singh, the son of Jasvir Singh, residing on Mini Secretariat Road in Bathinda, Punjab; and another individual identified as Gurpreet. Alongside their arrests, law enforcement authorities seized seven mobile phones and two laptops that the suspects had been utilizing in their deceitful activities.

The shocking revelation occurred when investigators delved into the evidence. They uncovered a record of more than 600 victims who had fallen prey to the scam, losing substantial sums of money. Authorities are now meticulously scrutinizing the documents and records pertaining to these victims to determine the full extent of the financial losses.

During the interrogation of the three suspects, they failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the financial transactions linked to the fraudulent scheme. The accused had travelled from Punjab to Dharampur, where they set up the fake call center. In their operation, they utilized fake mobile SIM cards with varying numbers to carry out their scams. In response to their actions, the police promptly registered a case against the accused, and extensive interrogations are currently underway.

The perpetrators had been luring unsuspecting individuals with the promise of jobs in Canada, falsely advertising positions such as drivers, helpers, mechanics, electricians, accountants, chefs, dining supervisors, factory workers, and more. They used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to establish contact with potential victims. Their reach extended beyond India, as they also targeted Indian nationals residing in countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other nations who aspired to migrate to Canada.

Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating this fraudulent operation. Nevertheless, this case serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for caution and vigilance when confronted with alluring job offers that may appear too good to be true.