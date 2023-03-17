Shimla: The BJP on Friday termed the Himachal Budget 2023-24 “visionless and directionless” with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jai Ram Thakur accusing the Congress-led state government of changing the names of existing welfare schemes to “mislead” the people.

The former Chief Minister claimed that only the schemes of the central government have been taken advantage of in the budget and whatever amount is coming to Himachal Pradesh in those schemes has been distributed to the people of the state, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been thanked in the entire budget.

Accusing the government of denying funds for projects initiated by the previous government, Jairam Thakur said that the projects such as Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device, Mandi airport and Shiv Dham failed to get mentioned in the budget.

Terming a green corridor route a gimmick, the leader of opposition claimed that the project would take time to realise, similarly the electric buses fleet.

Jairam also questions the allotment of ₹1300 crores for tourism despite getting ₹2100 crores from ADB.