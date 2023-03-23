Special Task Force to nab drug mafia soon

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government is making amendments to the law to take stringent action against the drug peddlers with a provision to confiscate the property of the culprits.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh revealed to form a Special Task Force to break the supply chain and take stern action against the drug mafia. An advisory Board under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act would also be constituted to check the menace, he further added in a meeting with senior officers of Police, Home and Law Departments here on Wednesday evening to initiate strict measures to curb the drug menace in the State.

The Chief Minister said that a modern de-addiction centre and rehabilitation centre would be set up which will be equipped with the latest facilities and skilled support staff to bring the addicts back into the mainstream.

He said that drugs were weakening the youth and the need of the hour was to nab the culprits at the earliest and booked under the law. Expressing grave concern over drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that people should be made aware of the ill effects of the drugs.