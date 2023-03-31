Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi faculty Dr Mrityunjay Doddamani has been awarded Prof. Satish Dhawan State Award for Young Engineers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The award was given by the Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology (KSCST), Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister Karnataka presented the State Awards to the eminent Scientists and Engineers in presence of Bharat Ratna Prof. C N R Rao.

Prof. Satish Dhawan award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh), a memento and a citation. This annual award is given to Engineers, below 50 years of age, who have made outstanding contributions in the field of Engineering Sciences. Talking about the award, Dr. Mrityunjay Doddamani said

“I feel humbled and grateful to receive the award in the presence of Bharath Ratna Prof. C N R Rao and this award is a great recognition of our contribution in Engineering sciences.”

Further, Dr Doddamani, added, “We are happy to be able to share our research findings in the manufacturing domain in a small way and I thank all my students, esteemed mentors, collaborators and colleagues, and all funding agencies who have generously supported us in exploring our research activities.”