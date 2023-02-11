Shimla: The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Shimla launched an anti-rabies vaccination drive and vaccinated 103 stray dogs in Shimla city.

The vaccination drive was launched by the society in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry, Municipal Corporation Shimla and NGO- Humane People, Rampur.

The vaccination drive was undertaken in areas of Rajhana, Nehra, Jhanjidi, Chhota Shimla, New Shimla, Mehli and Malyana. The drive was conducted under the guidance of Dr Anil Sharma, Veterinary Polyclinic Rampur with the help of Dr. Parinita Prashar and assisted by the volunteers.

Dr. Vibhuti Sharda informed that the anti-rabies vaccination will be carried out in other areas of the city in a planned and systematic manner. And if residents want to get their community dogs vaccinated against rabies or would like to help in this drive may approach, SPCA Shimla may be contacted on its social media handles.