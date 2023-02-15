New Delhi: After a stunning victory in the first Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, the Indian cricket team has now become top-ranked in the latest ICC’s Test rankings on Wednesday, making them the No. 1 ranked team in all three formats.

India became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

Indian team would now need to secure victory in the second Test against Australia in Delhi to stay on top of the Test rankings. The victory will also help team India to inch closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship final will be played in June and the Indian team require to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy series by 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.