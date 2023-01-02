CM announces Indoor Stadium and Ice-Skating Rink at Manali

Manali: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the five-day National Level Winter Carnival Manali on Monday.

CM Sukhu offered prayers at Hadimba Temple Manali and also flagged off the Carnival Parade from the Circuit House Manali.

Later, while addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister announced to construct Ice-Skating Rink and Indoor stadium in Manali for more tourism and other activities.

He also enhances the ‘Protsahan Rashi” of Mahila Mandals from existing Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.

The Chief Minister announced the construction of the Manali bypass to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles. He said that wayside facilities would be created at Solang Nallah to facilitate the tourists. He said that Dobhi and Peej would also be developed from a paragliding point of view to attract adventure lovers to Manali.

He said that the Winter Carnival Manali has immense significance in view of tourism, trade, preservation of traditional beliefs and culture. The carnival provides a platform for various artists from different States to showcase their talent.