Priyanka Gandhi arrest is murder of democracy and autocratic behaviour of BJP: HP Congress

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress staged protest against arrest of INC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while on way to meet violence affected adivasi people in Sonbhadar District of Uttar Pradesh.

Hundereds of Congress activists and workers gathered near Congress Office Rajiv Bhawan Shimla and burnt affigy of UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath in protest against illegal detention of Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress state President Kuldeep Singh Rathore termed arrest of Priyanka Gandhi as murder of democracy and autocratic behaviour of BJP after coming in power both at Centre and UP is dangerous for democratic values of our country which our leaders and freedom fighters had preserved till now.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Chunar guest house in Mirzapur on Friday after she sat on dharna to insist that she be allowed to go to Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed and injured in the firing on Wednesday. Party leaders later staged protests in several districts against the police action to stop her from going to Sonbhadra.

मैंने यह स्पष्ट करते हुए कि मैं किसी धारा का उल्लंघन करने नहीं बल्कि पीड़ितों से मिलने आयी थी सरकार के दूतों से कहा है कि बग़ैर मिले मैं यहाँ से वापस नहीं जाऊँगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

Gandhi claimed that she had not violated any law and just want to meet the victims’ family. She stated that if meeting victims is crime, govt can put me in jail.

अगर सरकार पीड़ितों से मिलने के अपराध के लिए मुझे जेल में डालना चाहें तो मैं इसके लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हूँ। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

Finally met the families of the Ubbha massacre. What they have been through is unimaginably brutal and unjust. Every single Indian should stand with them in the name of humanity. pic.twitter.com/232oJITUjj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 20, 2019

Condemning arrest of Priyanka Gandhi, State Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta stated instead of arresting main accused the BJP led UP government has arrested Congress leader.