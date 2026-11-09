Three Arrested with 24 Grams of Chitta in Two Separate Cases in Shimla

Shimla: The Shimla Police’s campaign against drug trafficking continued with the arrest of three persons in two separate cases after the recovery of approximately 24 grams of ‘chitta’ during bus inspections near Shoghi. The police’s Special Cell recovered around 13 grams of the contraband from two passengers in the first incident and another 11 grams from a passenger in the second. Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are underway to trace the source of the seized drugs and identify the supply networks.

In the first incident, a Special Cell team conducting a checkpoint near the Shoghi police post intercepted and searched a bus. During the inspection, police recovered about 13 grams of ‘chitta’ from two passengers, Bhopinder Singh (30) and Anuj Kumar (32), both residents of Rohru.

According to the police, the contraband was concealed in a transparent plastic sachet, which had been tucked inside a cigarette packet kept in the pocket of Bhopinder Singh’s jacket.

Following the recovery, the police registered FIR No. 243/2026 under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and arrested both accused. They were subsequently produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until November 9, 2026. The police are interrogating the accused to establish the source of the contraband and determine their possible links with other drug suppliers.

In a separate incident, the Special Cell recovered approximately 11 grams of ‘chitta’ during another bus inspection near the Shoghi police post. The police arrested Vijay Thakur (42), a resident of Kumarsain in Shimla district, after allegedly finding the contraband in his possession while he was travelling on the bus.

In this case, FIR No. 242/2026 was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The police are now investigating both cases to establish the origin of the seized drugs, their intended destination and the possible involvement of other individuals in the supply chain. Investigators are also examining the accused persons’ contacts and potential links with wider drug trafficking networks.

The Shimla Police have maintained that efforts to curb the supply and distribution of chitta in the district will continue, with surveillance and inspections being intensified to identify and apprehend those involved in the illegal drug trade.