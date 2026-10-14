Nauni University Trains 49 Nepalese Officials in Modern Horticulture Techniques

Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, is imparting training in scientific cultivation and management of highland apple and walnut crops to 49 officials from seven provinces of Nepal.

The programme aims to strengthen the technical expertise of the participating officials and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences in temperate fruit cultivation. The training is expected to help the officials promote scientific horticultural practices among farmers and other stakeholders in their respective provinces.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Dharam Paul Sharma, Director of Extension Education at the university. Welcoming the participants, he emphasised the importance of sharing scientific knowledge and modern horticultural technologies across national boundaries. He expressed hope that the officials would apply the knowledge gained during the training to create awareness among farmers in Nepal and serve as resource persons in their respective regions.

The training covers a wide range of theoretical and practical aspects of apple and walnut cultivation. Key topics include nursery production, irrigation and water management, high-density plantation systems, rootstock selection, modern propagation techniques, managed pollination, integrated nutrient management, and the management of insect pests and diseases. Participants are also being trained in post-harvest handling and value addition.

Coordinated by Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Meena Kumari, the programme includes practical visits to the university’s high-density apple orchards, kiwi fields, walnut blocks, nursery, apiary and fruit processing unit. The participants are also visiting the soil and leaf analysis laboratory and the pesticide residue laboratory to gain practical knowledge of scientific crop management, plant nutrition and food safety practices.

As part of the programme, exposure visits to the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Mashobra, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kandaghat, will also be organised. These visits will provide the officials with opportunities to observe field-level technologies and interact with experts and farmers to understand the practical application of modern horticultural practices.

Through the initiative, UHF Nauni is seeking to strengthen regional cooperation in horticultural research, extension and capacity building. The programme is expected to facilitate the wider dissemination of improved fruit production technologies and support the development of scientific horticulture in Nepal.