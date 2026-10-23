From 11 to 68: MTB Shimla Brings Generations Together on Himalayan Trails

Shimla: From an 11-year-old boy to a 68-year-old veteran, the 13th edition of MTB Shimla is set to celebrate the spirit of cycling across generations, bringing together riders of different ages and experience levels for a challenging adventure on Himalayan trails from October 23 to 25.

Kaarik Sharma from Shimla, at just 11 years of age, will be the youngest participant in the event, while 68-year-old Maheshwar Dutt will be the oldest rider, highlighting how passion for cycling transcends age and physical boundaries.

The event, organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) and powered by HARTEX, will feature cyclists from 20 cities across the country, including nine national podium holders. With approximately 130 kilometres of riding, 3,800 metres of cumulative climbing and a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh, the competition promises a demanding test of endurance, technical skills and determination.

Returning to its Cross Country Marathon (XCM) format, the three-day event will comprise a prologue and two timed stages. Nearly 90 per cent of the course will run through off-road terrain, including forest trails, narrow single-track paths, jeep roads, rock gardens and stream crossings.

The first competitive stage, The Flight of the Pheasant, scheduled for October 24, will cover 55 kilometres with an elevation gain of 1,780 metres. The route will begin at Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary and pass through Patgyaar, Talo ka Naal, Mundaghat, Tharol, Galu and Fagu before finishing at Dak Bangla.

The second stage, The Cedar Wreath, on October 25, will cover 48 kilometres with 1,280 metres of climbing. Riders will travel through Charabra, Mashobra, Purani Koti, Kanda, Dak Bangla, Fagu and Bekalthi before concluding the stage at Mashobra.

The participation of riders spanning nearly six decades reflects the inclusive nature of cycling, where enthusiasm, discipline and a willingness to take on challenges bring people together. The presence of young participants alongside experienced riders also offers an opportunity to encourage fitness, adventure sports and a stronger cycling culture.

Shimla will field 18 riders, while Bengaluru will be represented by six participants. Competitors from Jaipur, Delhi, Leh and Guwahati will also join the race, adding a national dimension to the event.

Beyond competition, the organisers have placed emphasis on road safety through a partnership between HASTPA and Royal Enfield Social Mission under the Partners for Safe Riding initiative, drawing on the Helmets for India campaign.

Mehar Panwar, ASP Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Police, urged riders to wear helmets correctly, follow traffic rules and respect other road users. She appreciated the organisers for integrating road safety awareness with sports and fitness.

Since launching MTB Himalaya in 2005 and MTB Shimla in 2012, HASTPA has worked to promote cycling, nurture young talent and develop Himachal Pradesh as a destination for adventure and cycling tourism.

The 13th edition of MTB Shimla, being held in association with Himachal Tourism, aims to showcase the region’s mountain landscapes while bringing together riders of different generations through a shared passion for cycling.