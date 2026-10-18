MTB Shimla 2026 to Bring 100 Cyclists to Himalayan Trails from October 23

Shimla: The 13th edition of MTB Shimla 2026 will be held from October 23 to 25, bringing together nearly 100 mountain bikers from 20 states for a challenging 130-kilometre race across the Himalayan terrain. The three-day event will feature around 3,800 metres of elevation gain and a total prize purse of ₹8 lakh, including ₹6 lakh in cash prizes and ₹2 lakh in kind.

Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event is being supported by the Department of Tourism, Himachal Pradesh Police and the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department.

The competition will bring together national champions, elite riders, emerging talent and cycling teams, testing their endurance, technical skills and determination on some of the region’s most demanding mountain trails.

The event will begin at 3 pm on October 23 with a ceremonial flag-off from the historic Ridge in Shimla. A heritage ride will follow, passing through Chaura Maidan, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Summerhill and other prominent landmarks.

The competitive stages on October 24 and 25 will take riders through the forests of the Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary and challenging trails around Kufri, Mashobra, Charabra, Koti and Fagu. The competition will culminate in the race for the coveted King of the Himalayas title.

The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for October 25 at 5 pm.

21 Years of Promoting Mountain Biking

MTB Shimla is part of HASTPA’s wider effort to promote mountain biking in India and establish Himachal Pradesh as a leading destination for adventure sports. The initiative began in 2005 and has since contributed to the growth of cycling communities, nurtured national-level champions and provided opportunities for aspiring riders.

Over the years, HASTPA’s mountain biking events, including MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, have attracted participants from more than 30 countries, bringing international attention to Himalayan trails and creating opportunities for adventure tourism and local communities.

Mohit Sood, founder and president of HASTPA, said the organisation’s achievements over the past 21 years extended beyond organising races to nurturing champions, inspiring sporting careers and encouraging thousands of people to take up cycling.

He said MTB Shimla was a celebration of courage, perseverance and the spirit of the Himalayas. The organisation also aims to develop world-class cycling trails, nurture future champions and establish Himachal Pradesh as India’s leading mountain biking and adventure cycling destination.

Road Safety and Green Mobility in Focus

This year’s event will also include a road safety and helmet awareness campaign undertaken by HASTPA in partnership with Royal Enfield through its Social Mission initiative.

The campaign will promote helmet use, road discipline, responsible riding and respect for other road users, with a particular focus on young riders, students and local communities. It also aims to encourage cycling as a healthy and environmentally responsible mode of transport.

The participation of the state police, Forest Department and Tourism Department reflects the event’s broader focus on road safety, environmental awareness, sustainable tourism and youth engagement.

Sandeep Kumar, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Himachal Pradesh, said mountain biking had significant potential to position the state as a world-class adventure tourism destination.

He said events such as MTB Shimla showcased the natural beauty of the Himalayas while promoting sustainable tourism, healthy lifestyles and economic opportunities for local communities.

He added that developing world-class cycling trails and encouraging events of international standards could help establish Himachal Pradesh on the global cycling tourism map.