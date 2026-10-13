Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation of a separate Mining Department to streamline mining activities, strengthen enforcement against illegal mining and improve the management of the state’s mineral resources.

The decision was taken at a recent Cabinet meeting, according to the information provided. The new department will function separately from the Industries Department under the charge of the Industries Minister and will be headed by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The proposed administrative structure will include dedicated positions such as Additional Director and Deputy Director. At present, mining-related activities in the state are managed by the Geological Wing of the Industries Department.

The move follows an announcement by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on September 3, 2026. Following the Cabinet’s approval, the government is expected to amend the Rules of Business through a notification issued by the General Administration Department. The new department will also be assigned a separate serial number in the government’s administrative framework.

Focus on curbing illegal mining and boosting revenue

The creation of a dedicated department is intended to bring mining-related activities under a specialised administrative structure, enabling closer monitoring of mineral extraction, more effective action against illegal mining and improved revenue collection.

The government is also looking to tap the commercial potential of mineral materials accumulated in rivers and reservoirs. These include sand, gravel, silt and other materials that could be extracted through scientific dredging and subsequently utilised or auctioned in a regulated manner.

As part of this strategy, the state government has set a revenue target of approximately ₹3,000 crore annually, based on the dredging potential of five major rivers.

The proposed initiative aims to establish a systematic mechanism for extracting, managing and auctioning these materials while ensuring that mining activities are conducted within the prescribed regulatory framework.

Environmental clearances to remain mandatory

While the government intends to increase revenue through the commercial utilisation of natural resources, the proposed mining framework will have to comply with environmental regulations and other statutory requirements.

Environmental safeguards, forest conservation clearances and applicable regulatory approvals will remain essential for carrying out dredging and mining operations.

The government is also looking to strengthen monitoring mechanisms across the mining sector to ensure that mineral extraction is undertaken in a regulated manner and that revenue-generating activities do not violate prescribed norms.

Departmental structure to be notified

The detailed framework for the new Mining Department is expected to emerge after the government issues the formal notification. The notification will clarify the department’s administrative structure, the number and designation of officers and staff, and the specific responsibilities assigned to it.

The separation of the Mining Department from the Industries Department will mark an administrative change in how Himachal Pradesh manages its mining sector. The effectiveness of the new arrangement will depend on the final structure, enforcement mechanisms and implementation of the government’s plans for scientific mineral extraction and revenue generation.