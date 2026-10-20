Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr. Rajeev Bindal on Monday accused the Congress of factionalism and internal conflicts, alleging that the absence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state Congress president from the unveiling ceremony of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s statue had exposed divisions within the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Shimla, Bindal said Congress leaders had repeatedly accused the BJP of internal differences over the past four years to divert attention from the alleged shortcomings of their own government.

He claimed that the absence of the Chief Minister and the state Congress president from an event honouring Virbhadra Singh, who served as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister several times, had raised questions about unity within the Congress leadership.

“Virbhadra Singh was not merely a senior Congress leader but a towering political figure whose contribution to Himachal Pradesh transcended political and factional boundaries,” Bindal said, alleging that the absence of senior leaders from the ceremony reflected growing contradictions within the party.

The BJP leader also referred to remarks by former state Congress president and Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, who had reportedly expressed displeasure over the absence of Virbhadra Singh’s photograph at a programme in Rohru.

Recalling her statement that removing the photograph could never erase Virbhadra Singh from the hearts of the people, Bindal said the remarks indicated deeper disagreements within the Congress leadership.

“The cat is now out of the bag. Congress leaders should put their own house in order instead of making baseless allegations against the BJP,” he said.

Bindal maintained that the BJP remained united and focused on its organisational objectives.

“The BJP was united, is united and will remain united. Our organisational strength and collective commitment are our greatest assets,” Bindal said.

Targeting the Congress government over its performance, the BJP president alleged that people across Himachal Pradesh had faced considerable difficulties during the past four years. He claimed that public dissatisfaction with the government was growing and asserted that the state was heading towards a decisive political contest.

The Congress has faced recurring political debates over leadership, internal coordination and the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, one of the state’s most prominent political figures. Bindal sought to turn the latest controversy into an attack on the ruling party, arguing that Congress leaders should address their internal differences instead of questioning the BJP’s unity.