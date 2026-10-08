Shimla: A fresh political controversy has emerged in Himachal Pradesh over the legacy and name of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, with his wife and former Mandi MP Pratibha Singh approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the proposed formation of political parties using his name or identities associated with his family.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on October 7, Pratibha Singh urged the Commission not to approve or register any political outfit using the name of Virbhadra Singh or names closely associated with his political and historical identity. She also sought an opportunity to present her side before the Commission if any such application is considered in the future.

Pratibha Singh said she had taken note of reports circulating in newspapers and on social media about attempts to form political parties using the name and goodwill of the late leader. Names such as “Rashtravadi Virbhadra Congress” and “Veer Congress” have been mentioned in connection with the proposed political formations.

She made it clear that her objection was not to anyone’s right to form a political party. However, she opposed the use of Virbhadra Singh’s name, goodwill and political identity without the consent of his family. According to her representation, neither she nor any member of the family has authorised or consented to the formation of such a party.

Objection to ‘Raja’ and ‘Bushahar’ Names

Pratibha Singh has also raised concerns over the reported use of terms such as “Raja”, “Bushahar” and “Raja Bushahar” in connection with proposed political formations. She said these names are closely associated with Virbhadra Singh and his family’s historical identity.

She has therefore requested the ECI to ensure that no political party is registered under the names specifically mentioned in her letter or under any similar name that, in her view, could appropriate Virbhadra Singh’s identity and legacy.

The issue has gained attention ahead of the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Virbhadra Singh, who died in July 2021, served as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister six times and also held important responsibilities as a Union Cabinet minister. His political legacy continues to feature prominently in state politics.

The controversy comes amid reports that former Congress leader Yudhvir Singh Bains has announced plans to form a new political party invoking Virbhadra Singh’s political legacy. Reports indicate that Bains has proposed the name “Virbhadra Singh Rashtravadi Congress”, although the party had not been formally registered with the Election Commission at the time of the reports.

Pratibha Singh’s representation has now put the proposed use of Virbhadra Singh’s name before the Election Commission. She has asked the poll panel to consider her objections before taking any decision on applications for political parties bearing his name or similar identities.