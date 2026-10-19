Virbhadra Singh Lives On in Himachal’s Development Legacy

Shimla: The legacy of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was remembered with reverence on Sunday as a statue of the veteran leader was unveiled in his birthplace, Sarahan. Senior political leaders gathered on the occasion to pay tribute to his decades-long contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh and his enduring connection with its people.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Organised by the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association, the event was attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, former MP Pratibha Singh, and Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman R.S. Bali, along with several other political leaders and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Vikramaditya Singh said Virbhadra Singh’s legacy extended beyond any particular region, as the entire state of Himachal Pradesh had been his field of work. He said the former Chief Minister had laid a strong foundation for the state’s development during his long political career.

Recalling his father’s deep devotion to Goddess Bhimakali, Vikramaditya Singh said Virbhadra Singh considered the deity his guiding force and regularly visited Sarahan to seek her blessings, regardless of the circumstances of his political career.

He said the installation of the statue within the Bhimakali temple complex reflected the sentiments and respect of the people. He also highlighted the significance of Ashtami, noting that Virbhadra Singh would unfailingly visit Sarahan on the occasion to seek the goddess’s blessings, even when serving as Chief Minister.

Vikramaditya Singh recalled that Virbhadra Singh served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh six times and played a significant role in shaping the state’s development. He said it was now the collective responsibility of the people and political leadership to carry forward his vision and ensure that development reached every region.

Agnihotri Calls Virbhadra Singh a Visionary Statesman; Rohit Thakur Emphasises Vision of Development for All

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri paid tribute to the late leader, highlighting his lasting influence on Himachal Pradesh’s political and developmental journey.

He said Virbhadra Singh had shaped the state’s politics and remained close to the hearts of its people for nearly five decades. Describing him as a visionary statesman and the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh, Agnihotri said his contributions would continue to inspire future generations.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said Virbhadra Singh had given a new direction to the development of Himachal Pradesh through policies focused on public welfare.

He observed that leaders such as Dr. Y.S. Parmar, Thakur Ramlal and Virbhadra Singh had made significant contributions to the state’s progress.

Referring to the 2003 Assembly elections, when he and Mukesh Agnihotri were first elected as MLAs, Thakur recalled that Virbhadra Singh was the Chief Minister at the time.

He highlighted the former Chief Minister’s vision of “Sarvatra Himachal, Sarvatra Vikas” (Himachal everywhere, development everywhere), emphasising that the benefits of development must reach every corner of the state.

Thakur said preserving and carrying forward the ideals of such leaders was a moral responsibility. He also outlined the work being undertaken under various government schemes to strengthen road infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.

R.S. Bali Describes Virbhadra Singh as a ‘Yugpurush’

R.S. Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, described Virbhadra Singh as a Yugpurush (a man of the era), saying he had dedicated his life to serving the people and developing the state.

Bali said the former Chief Minister worked to ensure that the benefits of development reached the last person in society. He added that Virbhadra Singh considered the concerns of senior citizens, women, youth and children as his own.

He said society has a collective responsibility to preserve the late leader’s spirit of public service and carry forward his development-oriented legacy. His contributions, Bali added, would be remembered by generations to come.

Several prominent leaders attended the ceremony, including MLAs Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Mohan Lal Brakta, State Congress co-in-charge Vidit Chauhan, HIMFED Chairman Maheshwar Chauhan, former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur and Ram Lal Thakur, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Neeraj Bharti, and former MLA Kishori Lal.