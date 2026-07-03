Finance Department issues notification; RBI to conduct e-auction on July 7

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will raise ₹700 crore through a market loan to finance development schemes and infrastructure projects across the state. The Finance Department has issued a notification for the sale of government securities with a tenure of 13 years, with the auction scheduled to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 7.

According to the notification, the state government will issue government stock worth ₹700 crore through an electronic auction on the RBI’s e-Kuber platform. The proceeds from the borrowing will be used to meet expenditure on various development programmes and infrastructure works.

The Finance Department has fixed the bidding schedule for the auction. Competitive bids will be accepted between 10:30 am and 11:30 am on July 7, while non-competitive bids can be submitted from 10:30 am to 11:00 am.

The securities will be issued on July 8, 2026, and will mature on July 8, 2039, giving them a tenure of 13 years.

Like other states, Himachal Pradesh regularly raises funds from the market through government securities to bridge resource gaps and finance capital expenditure. Such borrowings are undertaken within the borrowing limits approved under the state’s annual borrowing programme and are primarily used for development projects, infrastructure creation and other public expenditure.