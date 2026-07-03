Revenue Department issues clarification after Personnel Department says eligible employees will receive arrears and full service benefits

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has ended the uncertainty surrounding the regularisation benefits of contract and daily-wage employees by clarifying that eligible employees will receive actual, and not notional, financial and service benefits after regularisation.

The Directorate of Land Records has issued instructions to all Deputy Commissioners following a clarification from the Department of Personnel, confirming that employees regularised under the government’s policy will be entitled to actual financial benefits, arrears and all consequential service benefits applicable to regular employees.

Director of Land Records Abhishek Verma, in a communication to Deputy Commissioners, said that contract employees who completed the required two years of continuous service by September 30, 2024, and daily-wage employees who completed four years of continuous service by September 30, 2025, were regularised retrospectively with effect from October 1, 2024, and October 1, 2025, respectively.

Following the issuance of the regularisation orders, doubts had arisen over whether the benefits would be granted on a notional basis or an actual basis. To resolve the issue, the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) sought clarification from the Department of Personnel.

The Department of Personnel, referring to its instructions issued on April 2, 2026, clarified that there is no provision for granting regularisation on a notional basis. It stated that all eligible employees covered under the policy are entitled to actual regularisation benefits.

As a result, eligible employees will receive actual monetary benefits from the effective date of their regularisation, including salary arrears and other consequential service benefits available to regular government employees.

Based on this clarification, the Directorate of Land Records has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take necessary action in eligible cases without delay and ensure that the benefits are extended in accordance with the government’s policy.

The decision is expected to provide major relief to contract and daily-wage employees in the Revenue Department, many of whom had been awaiting clarity on the financial implications of their regularisation. The clarification removes ambiguity over the implementation of the policy and ensures that eligible employees receive the full benefits due to them under the government’s regularisation framework.