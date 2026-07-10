Shimla A state-of-the-art Digital Museum at Bantony in Shimla was opened to the public on Friday, marking a significant step towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Himachal Pradesh through modern digital technology.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the museum and described the occasion as the beginning of a new chapter in the conservation and global promotion of the state’s heritage. He said Bantony occupies a special place in Shimla’s history, and the museum would help connect future generations with Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the inauguration was not merely the opening of another institution but the beginning of a new era in heritage conservation. He said the digital museum would serve as a bridge between the past and the future by enabling visitors to experience the history and culture of Himachal Pradesh in an engaging and immersive manner.

Designed to appeal to visitors of all age groups, the museum uses advanced digital technologies such as high-resolution 3D scanning, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), interactive timelines and immersive storytelling. These features allow visitors to explore the state’s diverse folk traditions, handicrafts, spiritual heritage and the inspiring stories of freedom fighters through interactive displays and digital experiences.

The museum presents a comprehensive account of Shimla’s transformation from a Himalayan hill town into a city of historical significance. It also showcases the architectural and cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, the lives and contributions of eminent personalities, the historic Kalka-Shimla Railway, the state’s journey since its formation, its vibrant art and cultural traditions, as well as its distinctive cuisine, which forms an important part of Himachal’s identity.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Digital Museum would emerge as a landmark institution and a symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. He said the museum would not only preserve the state’s invaluable history for future generations but also present it to a global audience through the effective use of cutting-edge digital technology.