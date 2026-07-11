Shimla: In a significant move towards sustainable urban development and energy conservation, the Himachal Pradesh government has made compliance with the Green Building Code mandatory for a wide range of large construction projects across the state. The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has issued amended rules requiring eligible buildings to comply with the Himachal Pradesh Energy Conservation Building Code.

Under the revised provisions, developers of hotels, resorts, hospitals, shopping malls, commercial office complexes, educational institutions, multiplexes, public buildings, and large real estate projects will be required to incorporate energy-efficient building standards into their construction plans. Building plans that do not include Green Building Code provisions will not be approved by the authorities.

The amended rules also introduce a stringent compliance mechanism to ensure adherence to the prescribed standards. Developers must obtain certification from an energy auditor authorised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) or the state government, both before the commencement of construction and prior to the issuance of the occupancy certificate. The construction approval process will be considered incomplete without the auditor’s certification.

To encourage environmentally responsible construction, the government has announced incentives for projects meeting prescribed green standards. Developers securing the required green building rating from authorised agencies will be eligible for an additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 0.25, allowing greater permissible built-up area.

However, the amended regulations also contain strict penalty provisions to prevent misuse of the incentive. If a developer avails the additional FAR but fails to obtain the prescribed green rating upon project completion, a penalty of up to ten times the standard planning fee may be imposed.

The notification further clarifies that the premium FAR provision is intended solely for legitimate development projects and cannot be used to regularise unauthorised or illegal constructions. The additional FAR benefit will be available only for new projects or for portions of projects where construction has not yet commenced.

The state government believes the revised regulations will promote energy-efficient construction practices, reduce the environmental footprint of urban development, and support Himachal Pradesh’s broader commitment to sustainable growth and climate resilience. Officials said the mandatory implementation of green building standards is expected to improve resource efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and encourage environmentally responsible infrastructure development across the state.