Shimla: The Kullu district administration has suspended the Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage until further orders, citing safety concerns arising from the ongoing monsoon. The administration has prohibited all trekking and pilgrimage activities on the route and warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

The order has been issued by SDM Nirmand Jagdeep Kanwar under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It prohibits the movement of pilgrims, trekkers and the transportation of devotees along the Shrikhand Mahadev route until further notice.

The administration has appealed to all devotees, trekkers and tour and trekking agencies not to attempt the pilgrimage or enter the restricted route. It has urged people to avoid taking unnecessary risks in view of the prevailing weather conditions and to cooperate with the administration in ensuring public safety.

Officials have made it clear that any trekker, pilgrim, tour or trekking agency, or any other individual found travelling on the prohibited route or facilitating the movement of pilgrims in violation of the order will face strict legal action. The administration stated that any breach of the restrictions will be treated as a punishable offence.

The decision comes amid continuous rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, which has triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in several districts. Such conditions have made mountain trekking routes highly vulnerable, increasing the risk of accidents due to slippery trails, falling rocks, overflowing streams and sudden weather changes.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, one of the most challenging religious pilgrimages in North India, takes devotees to an altitude of over 18,500 feet through steep mountain trails, dense forests and glaciers. Every year, thousands of pilgrims undertake the arduous trek during the annual pilgrimage season. However, the route is particularly prone to landslides and flash floods during the monsoon, prompting authorities to suspend the yatra whenever weather conditions pose a threat to public safety.