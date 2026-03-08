Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has become costlier in Himachal Pradesh following a fresh revision in rates by oil marketing companies, pushing the price of a domestic cylinder above ₹1,000 in the state. The new prices came into effect on Saturday.

In Shimla, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,015, reflecting an increase of ₹60. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also gone up sharply by ₹114 and will now be available for ₹2,075. Consumers in the city will also have to pay delivery charges of ₹57.75 per cylinder.

Domestic consumers, however, will receive a subsidy of around ₹31 directly in their bank accounts, providing some relief from the price hike. LPG prices in other cities of Himachal may vary slightly depending on transportation and delivery charges.

Officials said the hike has been influenced by disruptions in crude oil supply and volatility in global energy markets amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Along with the price revision, oil companies have also introduced a new rule for booking domestic LPG cylinders. Consumers will now be able to book their next refill only 25 days after the delivery of the previous cylinder. Earlier, bookings could be made immediately after delivery. Oil companies have issued directions to LPG distributors across the state to implement the new system from Saturday.

Despite the price hike, fuel prices in the state have remained unchanged. In Shimla, power petrol is currently priced at ₹102.29 per litre, petrol at ₹95.06 per litre, and diesel at ₹87.13 per litre.

Officials said LPG supply across the state remains normal and there have been no reports of disruption in distribution so far.