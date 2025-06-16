CM Sukhu directs schools to support student-athletes with a progressive attendance policy

Shimla – In a landmark decision promoting holistic growth and sporting excellence, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all educational institutions and sports bodies to grant ‘special leave attendance’ to students participating in National and International sports events.

The Chief Minister emphasised that students representing India or the state in prestigious sports competitions should no longer be marked absent during the period of participation. “It should be ensured that the schools should not show such days as absent but should record them as special leave attendance in the attendance register,” he remarked.

Until now, students participating in tournaments organised by various sports associations, federations, or boards were marked absent due to the lack of a formal leave provision. This not only affected their attendance records but also hampered their internal assessments, often discouraging talented young athletes from pursuing sports alongside academics.

“For the first time in the state, such a progressive step has been taken where certificates or letters issued by recognised sports bodies will now serve as valid proof of participation,” said the Chief Minister. Schools have been instructed to treat these documents similarly to those issued under the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) events, where special attendance is already applicable.

“This reflects a shift towards an integrated approach where sports and academics complement each other,” Sukhu said, adding that the move will foster well-rounded individuals who can excel both on the field and in the classroom.

The decision is being seen as a major step toward encouraging sports participation among youth and reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing talent across all fields.