From Old Manali to Deo Tibba, a new generation of climbers is redefining adventure and resilience in the Himalayas

The mountains of Himachal Pradesh have long inspired awe with their towering peaks, icy glaciers, and unpredictable beauty. Known for its high mountain passes and vast glaciers, the region draws thousands of adventure seekers every year. But for many young Himachalis, these aren’t just tourist attractions — they are part of their identity and an arena to test courage, skill, and spirit.

Mountaineering in Himachal has evolved beyond a sport; it’s become a way of life for many young people who view the Himalayas not just as a challenge, but as a calling. Despite the dangers — where avalanches, frostbite, and exhaustion can turn fatal — a new generation of climbers continues to step forward, determined to conquer both the peaks and their own fears.

Among them is Dimple Negi, a young mountaineer from Old Manali who has chosen to follow her passion despite the risks. “I am deeply connected with these mountains. Mountaineering gives me strength and a sense of purpose,” she says. Her love for the Himalayas reflects a growing trend among Himachali youth who view mountaineering not merely as adventure tourism, but as an expression of deep respect for nature and endurance.

Another passionate climber, Vishal, has recently completed the Deo Tibba expedition with Ibex Himalaya, one of the renowned adventure groups in the region. “It was a thrilling and humbling experience,” he shares. “Every step teaches patience and teamwork. The mountains test not just your stamina but your spirit.”

Dimple, who served as the second guide on the same Deo Tibba expedition, recalls the experience vividly. “Our lead guide, Rajat Thakur, ensured that every team member remained safe while chasing the summit. What looks simple from afar is actually an intense mental and physical challenge — but reaching the top together makes every hardship worth it.”

This team of climbers — including Aditi, Ishan, Jyotiraditya, Manoj, Vrishabh, and Neha Tiwari — represents a rising community of Himachali mountaineers eager to make a mark in the world of adventure sports. They are not only exploring peaks but also inspiring others to value perseverance, teamwork, and environmental awareness.

Himachal Pradesh, with its vast stretch of the Dhauladhar, Pir Panjal, and Zanskar ranges, offers some of the most challenging yet rewarding climbing routes in India. Peaks like Hanuman Tibba, Deo Tibba, Shitidhar, Friendship Peak, and Indrasan have become popular training grounds for aspiring mountaineers. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali has played a key role in nurturing this spirit, offering professional training and guiding safety practices in high-altitude environments.

Mountaineering in the Himalayas is not just about adventure — it’s about endurance, teamwork, and respect for the environment. Climbers are increasingly advocating for eco-conscious expeditions, emphasising the importance of leaving no trace and protecting fragile mountain ecosystems from litter and human impact.

As more young people like Dimple, Vishal, and their team turn their eyes toward the peaks, they’re also redefining what it means to belong to the mountains. Their journeys echo a timeless truth — that courage isn’t just found at the summit, but in every step taken toward it.

In the vast silence of the Himalayas, these climbers are writing stories of determination, unity, and love for nature — stories that will continue to inspire generations to come.