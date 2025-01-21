Solan: The court of Divisional Commissioner Shimla has ruled that 90 flats built on 45 bighas of benami land near Kasauli, valued at ₹200 crore, will now be under government ownership. The decision marks the conclusion of a legal battle that began in 2014, involving allegations of benami transactions and violations of land laws.

The verdict, delivered by the Divisional Commissioner, upheld the earlier orders of the Solan District Magistrate. The court found no grounds to overturn the decision, paving the way for the transfer of the disputed properties to the government.

The case started in 2014 when complainant Santosh Kumar reported suspicious land purchases near Kasauli. It was alleged that unknown individuals had invested crores of rupees in the name of building flats, using the bank account of a local person to funnel money from outside the state.

An SIT investigation revealed that approximately 45 bighas of land were purchased through benami transactions, and multi-storey flats were constructed on the property. These activities violated Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, which restricts land purchases by non-agriculturists without government approval.

Legal Journey

The case has been through multiple legal stages over the years:

2016 : Following the SIT investigation, four individuals were identified as the main accused, and a case was registered.

: Following the SIT investigation, four individuals were identified as the main accused, and a case was registered. 2019 : The Solan District Magistrate ruled to bring the land and flats under government control.

: The Solan District Magistrate ruled to bring the land and flats under government control. 2021 : The Financial Commissioner’s court flagged procedural deficiencies and sent the case back to the District Magistrate.

: The Financial Commissioner’s court flagged procedural deficiencies and sent the case back to the District Magistrate. 2023: The then District Magistrate reaffirmed the earlier decision, transferring the properties to the government.

The Divisional Commissioner’s recent ruling validates the government’s actions and concludes the prolonged legal battle.

With the court’s decision finalized, the 90 flats and the land on which they stand will now be formally vested in the government. The properties, estimated to be worth ₹200 crore, will no longer remain under private ownership.

This landmark decision is being seen as a strong message against benami transactions and illegal constructions, emphasizing the government’s commitment to upholding land laws and safeguarding public interest.