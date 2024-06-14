Shimla – The State Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg, announced today that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided specific guidance regarding the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the directives issued by the ECI, the MCC will be applicable exclusively in the constituencies of Hamirpur, Dehra and Nalagarh. This means that the entire districts of Hamirpu, Kangra and Solan, where these constituencies are located, will not be subject to the MCC. In contrast, the provisions of the MCC will be enforced throughout the entire district of Hamirpur.

Maneesh Garg emphasized the importance of adhering to these guidelines, urging all political parties and candidates to strictly comply with the MCC directives and any additional instructions issued by the ECI. He stated, “The Election Commission’s clarification aims to ensure a fair and transparent election process. All stakeholders must adhere to these guidelines to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.”

The CEO highlighted the ECI’s commitment to maintaining order and fairness during the electoral process, focusing its regulatory measures on the areas directly involved in the bye-elections. This selective application of the MCC is intended to streamline the enforcement process and ensure that the electoral norms are upheld in the constituencies where the elections will take place.