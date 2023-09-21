In a monumental moment for gender equality in India, the Lok Sabha made history on Wednesday by passing a constitutional amendment Bill that reserves 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament, state Assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly. The landmark legislation garnered overwhelming support, with 454 votes in favour and only two against it.

The crucial aspect of the Bill, which has caught the nation’s attention, is the government’s decision to delay the implementation of the quota provisions until after 2029. This delay is contingent on the completion of the delimitation exercise and a comprehensive census.

Home Minister Amit Shah, clarifying the government’s stance, emphasized the necessity of delimitation and census in determining the allocation of reserved seats. “Delimitation and census are not needed. Give 33 per cent quota immediately,” countered MP Rahul Gandhi during the extensive nine-hour debate. Sonia Gandhi, the first speaker from the opposition, echoed this sentiment, asserting that further delays in securing women’s rights would be unjust.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders also called for the inclusion of an OBC reservation and a caste census in the women’s Bill, referencing the Congress’s resolution in this regard from May 2022. The BSP went even further, demanding a 50% women’s reservation and the removal of any provisions that might hinder its prompt implementation.

In response to the opposition’s concerns, Home Minister Amit Shah cited Article 82 of the Constitution, which allows for the delimitation of seats. Shah emphasized that this provision had been frozen until 2026. He defended the involvement of the quasi-judicial Delimitation Commission in seat reservation decisions, asserting that it would ensure political transparency.

While the opposition pressed for the immediate rollout of the women’s quota, Shah argued that the census and delimitation would take place after the next elections, scheduled for 2024.

Shah also addressed social media campaigns against the Bill, highlighting that even without support, the earliest the reservation could take effect was after 2029. He urged all lawmakers to support the Bill, emphasizing that it would be a collective achievement for Parliament.

The debate on the women’s Bill was marked by political posturing, with the opposition pushing for a caste census in this pivotal election year. Rahul Gandhi even threatened to release the caste census data if it was not provided by the government.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in his closing remarks, stressed that the Bill’s provisions were meant to guarantee the implementation of the quota. He cautioned against attempting to reserve seats immediately, as it could lead to legal challenges.

This historic Women’s Reservation Bill will now be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, raising hopes for a more inclusive and representative political landscape in India.