Shimla: Bar Association of Bilaspur on Saturday called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and demanded magisterial enquiry into the death of senior advocate Rajinder Handa.

Bar Association delegation led by Senior Advocate and Chairman Adhivakta Sangharsh Smiti, Daulat Ram Sharma met the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at his official residence ‘Oak Over’ and apprised him regarding death of Senior Advocate Rajinder Handa.

Advocate Handa was who died at Covid Centre IGMC Shimla on 3rd October, 2020 allegedly due to negligence of doctors.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has ordered magisterial enquiry into the death of senior advocate Rajinder Handa.

On the assurance of the Chief Minister the Bar Association of Bilaspur decided to call off their strike.