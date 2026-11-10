‘I, Me and Myself’ Defines Sukhu’s Politics, Not Public Welfare: Bikram Thakur

Shimla: Senior BJP leader and former Industries Minister Bikram Thakur alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s politics revolves around “I, Me and Myself” rather than the development and welfare of Himachal Pradesh. Questioning the Congress government’s nearly four-year tenure, he said it had little to show in terms of industrial investment, employment generation and development, and challenged the Chief Minister to present a report card of his government’s achievements.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur challenged the Chief Minister to present a report card of his government’s performance and disclose how many major industries had been established, how many hydropower projects had materialised and how many jobs had been created for the state’s youth. He alleged that the government had failed to translate its promises into tangible results.

Targeting Sukhu over the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Thakur said the Chief Minister should not claim sole credit for an achievement that was the result of decades of struggle. He recalled the contributions of former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar, who initiated the fight for Himachal’s rights in 1977, and Prem Kumar Dhumal, under whose government the state secured the landmark 2011 Supreme Court judgment. He demanded that Sukhu explain his government’s specific contribution to the legal battle.

Thakur also sought a white paper on the Pekhubela Solar Power Project, questioning its expenditure, procurement process, actual power generation and revenue. He demanded an independent audit of the project and accountability in the Vimal Negi case.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial position, he alleged that rising debt, stalled development works and pending dues of employees and pensioners reflected poor financial management. He also questioned the government over its unfulfilled election guarantees, particularly ₹1,500 monthly assistance for women, one lakh jobs annually and 300 units of free electricity.

Thakur challenged the Chief Minister to an open debate on BBMB, Kishau Dam, Wildflower Hall, industrial investment and the Congress government’s election promises, saying the government should present facts and figures instead of relying on publicity and political rhetoric.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh wanted development, employment and accountability rather than announcements and political theatrics.