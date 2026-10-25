Himachal Seeks Its Own Scouts Battalion on Lines of Ladakh Scouts

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Central Government to raise a dedicated Himachal Scouts Battalion on the lines of the Ladakh Scouts, Sikkim Scouts and Arunachal Pradesh Scouts, with a special focus on recruiting youth from the state’s strategically important border areas.

The proposed battalion would provide greater recruitment opportunities to young people, particularly those from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, who are familiar with the challenging mountainous terrain and harsh climatic conditions of high-altitude regions.

Sukhu said a specialised force comprising personnel with local knowledge and experience of the region could strengthen India’s defence preparedness along the Sino-Indian border, particularly the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He emphasised the importance of enhancing operational capabilities in the difficult terrain of the Himalayan frontier.

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh’s longstanding contribution to the Armed Forces, the Chief Minister said the state was known not only as Dev Bhoomi but also as Veer Bhoomi because of its rich military tradition and the sacrifices made by its soldiers.

He said more than one lakh youth from Himachal Pradesh were serving in the Armed Forces, while a similar number of ex-servicemen had contributed to the nation’s defence and security.

Recalling the state’s contribution to India’s military history, Sukhu highlighted the legacy of Major Som Nath Sharma, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh and became the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award.

He said the courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Himachali soldiers had been a source of immense pride for the state.

“Our soldiers have never hesitated to make the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Himachal Pradesh has produced four Param Vir Chakra awardees, which stands as a testament to the state’s rich legacy of courage, patriotism and sacrifice,” the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu said the proposed Himachal Scouts Battalion would recognise the state’s contribution to national security while creating a dedicated avenue for local youth to serve the country in strategically significant border regions.

The proposal seeks to build on Himachal Pradesh’s strong military tradition and utilise the local population’s familiarity with the Himalayan landscape to support India’s defence requirements along the sensitive northern frontier. The proposal would require consideration and approval by the Central Government.