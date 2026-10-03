Policy for Outsourced Employees Soon

Rampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the state government will appoint 4,000 more teachers within the next six months as part of its efforts to strengthen the education sector and improve public services.

Addressing a large public gathering at Nogli in the Rampur Assembly constituency of Shimla district, Sukhu said more than 10,000 teachers had already been recruited during the tenure of the present government. The additional recruitment, he said, would further strengthen the state’s education system.

The Chief Minister said the government was giving priority to education, healthcare and strengthening the rural economy, with the objective of improving services and creating greater opportunities for people across Himachal Pradesh.

He said more than 150 CBSE schools had been opened across the state to provide students, particularly those living in rural areas, access to quality education closer to their homes. Around 2,000 teachers have already been appointed in these schools.

In addition, 300 schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education are being developed as Schools of Excellence, Sukhu said.

OPS to Continue: 70% Compassionate Appointment Cases Resolved

Speaking about government employees, the Chief Minister said all state government employees had been brought under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

He reiterated that the OPS would continue as long as the Congress government remained in office.

Sukhu also said the government was working on a policy to protect the interests of outsourced employees. The policy is expected to be implemented shortly, he said.

The Chief Minister further said the government had made significant progress in resolving cases related to employment on compassionate grounds.

Around 70 per cent of eligible cases had already been resolved and employment provided to eligible applicants, he said.

Sukhu said the government would continue to focus on strengthening public services and addressing issues concerning employees, students and people living in rural areas.