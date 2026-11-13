Himachal Weather Update: Shinkula, Baralacha and Kunzum Passes Closed After Snowfall

The higher reaches of the Himalayas have received fresh snowfall, disrupting road connectivity across several high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh. Following the snowfall, the Shinkula, Baralacha and Kunzum passes have been closed to vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents.

Snowfall in the Lahaul-Spiti region has affected traffic movement along these important mountain routes, prompting the police to suspend vehicular movement. Authorities have advised tourists and residents to avoid travelling towards the snow-covered passes until road and weather conditions improve.

Vehicles heading towards Shinkula and Baralacha passes have been stopped at the Darcha Police Post, while traffic towards Kunzum Pass has been halted at the Losar Check Post. The road from Gramphoo towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top has also been closed.

The snowfall has affected several other important routes, including Rohtang to Koksar, Darcha to Sarchu, Gramphoo to Batal, Losar to Batal and Rohli to Kadhu Nullah.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall has also been reported at Rohtang Pass and Marhi in the Manali region. Around four to five inches of snow has accumulated at Rohtang Pass, while Marhi has received approximately one inch of fresh snow. Manali Police have suspended vehicular movement from Marhi towards Rohtang, allowing only emergency vehicles.

The police have advised tourists and local residents to avoid unnecessary travel to high-altitude areas. People undertaking essential journeys have been asked to follow police instructions and take necessary precautions.