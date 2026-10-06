Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to allow job trainee doctors to pursue postgraduate (PG) and super-speciality courses, with the move aimed at strengthening the state’s pool of specialist doctors and improving healthcare services.

Presiding over a meeting of the Health Department, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said doctors seeking permission to pursue PG and super-speciality courses would be granted permission by the government. However, the duration and amount of their service bonds would be enhanced to ensure that they return to Himachal Pradesh after completing their courses and continue serving patients in the state.

Sukhu said the initiative would ultimately benefit patients by increasing the availability of specialised medical services within Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government was taking several steps to provide world-class healthcare facilities and strengthen medical infrastructure. He said improving diagnostic facilities remained a key focus of the government.

Diagnostic data to be digitised

Sukhu directed all government medical colleges to digitise end-to-end data related to MRI, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound examinations conducted in their respective radiology departments by October 20.

He said adequate manpower would be provided by the state government for the purpose. The move is aimed at improving the management of diagnostic records and making medical information more accessible and systematically available.

The Chief Minister also directed all government medical colleges to submit department-wise requirements of nurses and technicians so that the recruitment process could be expedited.

Centres of Excellence planned

The government has constituted an expert committee to examine a proposal for establishing Centres of Excellence with specialised departments in all government medical colleges of the state, including the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana.

The committee will identify two to four departments in each government medical college, including AIMSS Chamiana, that have the potential to be developed as Centres of Excellence.

These specialised centres are envisaged to provide advanced multidisciplinary treatment for complex, rare and critical diseases requiring specialised expertise, advanced technology and facilities beyond the scope of conventional departmental services.

The government said the measures are part of its efforts to strengthen specialist healthcare, improve diagnostic services and enhance the availability of trained medical professionals across Himachal Pradesh.