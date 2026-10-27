Dharamshala: The schedule for the upcoming session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been announced, with proceedings set to take place at the Assembly complex in Tapovan, Dharamshala, from November 16 to 21, 2026. Governor Kavindra Gupta has summoned the 13th session of the 14th Legislative Assembly under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on October 26, the six-day session will begin at 2 pm on Monday, November 16. The Secretariat has also released the provisional agenda outlining the business scheduled for each day.

The opening day will begin with obituary references, if any, followed by government and legislative business. Government and legislative business will continue on Tuesday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 18, according to the provisional schedule.

November 19 has been earmarked for government and legislative business, along with private members’ business. This will provide an opportunity for non-ministerial MLAs to raise matters under the relevant Assembly procedures.

Government and legislative business will also be taken up on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, the final day of the session.

The six-day session is expected to provide an opportunity for discussions on legislative matters and other issues concerning the state. However, the detailed business to be taken up will be determined in accordance with the Assembly’s proceedings and the final agenda.

Full Schedule of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Session 2026

Date Day Scheduled proceedings November 16 Monday Session begins at 2 pm; obituary references, if any, followed by government and legislative business November 17 Tuesday Government and legislative business November 18 Wednesday Government and legislative business November 19 Thursday Government and legislative business; private members’ business November 20 Friday Government and legislative business November 21 Saturday Government and legislative business

The session will be held at the Assembly complex in Tapovan, Dharamshala, over six consecutive days. The provisional agenda outlines the broad schedule, while the specific issues and legislative proposals to be taken up will depend on the business listed for the House.