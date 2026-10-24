Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday sought panchayat-wise data on the monkey population in Himachal Pradesh and directed officials to expedite the construction of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Dehra, Kangra district.

The Chief Minister was chairing the 12th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife, Himachal Pradesh, where detailed discussions were held on industrial development, strategic border infrastructure, road connectivity, diversion of forest land and wildlife conservation.

The Board approved proposals after deliberations, keeping in view statutory requirements, environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

Among the key proposals approved was the establishment of an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and intermediates manufacturing unit by CMG Biotech Private Limited at Plots 53 and 54 in Phase-I of the Sansarpur Terrace Industrial Area in Kangra district.

The Board also approved proposals related to strategic infrastructure along the northern border. These included the diversion of 1.78.20 hectares of forest land for establishing Border Out Post Lalung by the 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Kaza subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district, and 1.60 hectares for establishing Forward Post Nithal Thach by the 2nd Battalion of the ITBP in Kinnaur district.

Another proposal approved was the diversion of 00-27-50 hectares of forest land within the Rakcham-Chhitkul Wildlife Sanctuary for military infrastructure development at Nagasti in Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur district. The project is intended to strengthen infrastructure along the northern border.

The Board also considered the expansion of the existing secondary metallurgical unit of Goyal Furnace Pvt. Ltd. The proposed expansion will increase the annual production capacity of MS ingots from 19,200 tonnes to 96,600 tonnes. The project also includes the installation of an additional induction furnace, a continuous casting machine and a rolling mill to manufacture 77,280 tonnes of rounds, angles, channels, TMT bars and flats annually.

In another decision, the Board approved the diversion of 4.72 hectares of forest land within the Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary for widening and upgrading the Bhulah-Shikari Devi Road in Mandi district. The project will be undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department’s Seraj Division.

Wildlife safety on Kiratpur-Manali highway

The meeting also discussed the increasing number of wildlife deaths caused by road accidents along the Pung-Bhuwana Tunnel stretch of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway (NH-154) in Suket Forest Division of Mandi district.

The deliberations focused on the need to ensure wildlife safety and implement appropriate measures to reduce animal fatalities along the highway stretch.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district and directed officials to accelerate the pace of work.