Shimla: The quality of irrigation works and utilisation of funds under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project in Kasauli came under scrutiny during the ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri raised concerns over the implementation of the project, alleging irregularities in the execution of works and possible misuse of funds. He also questioned whether the benefits of the project were reaching the farmers for whom the schemes were intended.

Responding to the concerns, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar directed officials to conduct an inquiry into six irrigation schemes in the Kasauli Assembly constituency and submit a detailed report within one week.

Sultanpuri alleged that parallel schemes were being incorporated into the project, contrary to its core objectives. He further said that persistent complaints had been received regarding the quality of works in several panchayats of his constituency.

The MLA also alleged that a nexus was operating around the schemes, undermining the objectives of the JICA project and preventing the intended beneficiaries from receiving its full benefits.

The Agriculture Minister informed the House that the JICA project is being implemented through the Agriculture Department for the period from 2021 to 2029. The project has a total outlay of more than ₹1,010 crore, including ₹807 crore contributed by the Japanese agency and ₹203 crore from the state government.

In Kasauli, six flow irrigation schemes have so far been approved at an estimated cost of around ₹4.95 crore. The Minister clarified that these were not completely new schemes, but involved upgrading existing kuhls and other traditional irrigation infrastructure, which had subsequently been incorporated into the project.

Chander Kumar assured the Assembly that any deficiencies found in the quality of work, technical shortcomings or financial irregularities would be investigated impartially. He said strict action would be taken against officials or other persons found responsible, and financial penalties would also be imposed wherever warranted.

The Minister directed the concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the status and quality of ongoing JICA project works in Kasauli within seven days, bringing the implementation of the irrigation schemes under closer scrutiny.