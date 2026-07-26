Recky clears route after landslide concerns; 375 pilgrims to be allowed daily

Shimla: The annual Kinnaur Kailash Yatra in Himachal Pradesh will commence on July 30, with the district administration completing key safety and logistical arrangements ahead of the pilgrimage. The Yatra is scheduled to continue until August 10, though officials said its duration may be extended depending on prevailing weather conditions.

The pilgrimage, considered one of the state’s most revered religious treks, covers a distance of around 19 kilometres and leads devotees to the sacred 72-foot-high Shivling at Kinnaur Kailash, a site of immense religious significance.

The decision to begin the Yatra was taken after a review meeting chaired by Kalpa SDM and Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Organising Committee Chairman Praveen Bhardwaj on Saturday. Representatives from the Forest, Police, Health, Home Guards, Jal Shakti and Revenue departments participated in the meeting to assess preparedness and coordinate arrangements.

The pilgrimage had earlier been temporarily postponed on June 28 after an initial reconnaissance identified landslide-prone stretches and areas vulnerable to falling rocks along the trekking route. A fresh reconnaissance team inspected the route on July 10 and submitted its report on July 16. Following the report, repair and safety works were undertaken at the identified vulnerable locations, paving the way for the administration to approve the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Administration has announced that online registration will open on July 28, while offline registration will begin on July 30. A maximum of 375 pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the Yatra each day. Of these, 175 registrations will be accepted online, 125 through offline registration, and 75 slots have been reserved through the Adventure Tour Operators Association, Kinnaur.

Officials have made it mandatory for all devotees to register before undertaking the pilgrimage. No pilgrim will be permitted to proceed without valid registration.

To enhance safety, the administration is installing cameras, ropes and other safety equipment along the trekking route before the Yatra begins. This year’s pilgrimage will be conducted exclusively through the Tangling–Meling Khata–Gufa route.

The review meeting also focused on law and order, traffic regulation, medical facilities, drinking water supply, disaster management and security arrangements. Officials finalised the deployment of personnel from the Police, Home Guards, Health, Forest, Jal Shakti and Revenue departments.

Medical teams, including doctors and pharmacists, along with police personnel, Home Guards, forest officials and other essential staff, will be stationed at designated halting points throughout the route to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims during the Yatra.