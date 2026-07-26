Shimla: Taking a stern view of improper solid waste disposal and environmental violations, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed district administrations and local bodies to ensure that dumping of waste along riverbanks and streams is stopped “at all costs,” warning that such practices pose a serious threat to the environment.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi issued the directions while reviewing the status of solid waste management in the state. The matter is next scheduled for hearing on August 26.

During the proceedings, the High Court ordered the immediate relocation of the solid waste management plant situated along the banks of the Sutlej River at Sunni, observing that the facility remains vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon season and carries a significant risk of polluting the river.

The bench also expressed serious concern over reports of illegal waste dumping near the Beas River and Kunah Khad in Hamirpur, at Mahere and Saloni, and near the Ravi River and Kariyan Forest Barrier in Chamba. Holding the Deputy Commissioners of Shimla, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra and Kullu personally accountable, the Court directed them to submit detailed reports outlining the corrective measures taken before the next hearing.

Emphasising the importance of environmental protection, the Court stated that safeguarding natural resources is a primary responsibility of local bodies as well as district administrations.

According to a report submitted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), drains along the Nahan–Kumarhatti and Dehradun–Paonta Sahib National Highways remain clogged with garbage and filth. The report further highlighted that the disruption of waste management services in Ward No. 7 of Nahan has reportedly contributed to an increase in the monkey menace. The High Court has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur on the issue.

The Court was also informed that in the Rohru Municipal Council area, approximately 2.98 metric tonnes of waste are being collected daily, while 19 tonnes of plastic waste have been disposed of. In Kotkhai, authorities have achieved 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection.

Meanwhile, fires at Material Recovery Facility (MRF) plants in Rampur and Jubbal reportedly destroyed machinery and several tonnes of dry waste. The Court was informed that Forest Conservation Act (FCA) clearances for waste management projects in Nerwa, Chopal, Chirgaon and Jubbal are still pending.

With regard to legacy waste management in Baddi, officials informed the Court that out of 21,856 tonnes of waste received at Kenduwal between December 2025 and April 2026, 20,440 tonnes have already been processed. Authorities have set a target to clear the entire 76,905 metric tonnes of legacy waste in Baddi by December 31, 2027, and a biogas plant along with a large shed is being constructed as part of the effort.

The High Court also took note of delays in establishing the proposed solid waste management plant at Tandal in Kandaghat, Solan district, where work has remained stalled due to a stay order in force since 2024. The bench directed the Civil Judge, Kandaghat, to expedite the matter and submit a status report to the Court.