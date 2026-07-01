Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines to strengthen the protection, management, and monitoring of government land across educational institutions and government departments. The new framework makes it mandatory for all government technical educational institutions and departmental offices to prepare, maintain, and regularly update comprehensive land records to prevent encroachment and correct revenue record discrepancies.

The move is aimed at ensuring that accurate and updated land information is readily available for future infrastructure and development projects while improving transparency in the management of public assets.

Under the new guidelines, every parcel of government land will have a separate land record file containing all essential documents, including Jamabandi (record of rights), Tatima (field map), mutation records, revenue documents, ownership papers, demarcation reports, and maps. These records will be maintained in both physical and digital formats to ensure better accessibility and long-term preservation.

The government has also directed departments to classify government land into four categories and maintain updated land registers at the departmental level. Regular verification and periodic updating of these records have been made mandatory to ensure that land ownership details remain accurate and current.

As part of the modernisation initiative, the state will promote the creation of digital land records and GIS-based mapping. This will enable easier online verification, monitoring, and management of government land, reducing the chances of illegal occupation and improving coordination among departments.

The guidelines further direct that land records containing errors or revenue-related discrepancies should be corrected on priority in coordination with the concerned revenue authorities. Government land affected by encroachment or involved in disputes will remain under special monitoring, with departments expected to take timely action for its protection.

To improve accountability, the government will prepare a State Land Asset Management Report every year at the directorate level. The report will include the present status of government land, pending mutation cases, revenue disputes, encroachment details, and corrective measures taken during the year. The annual assessment is expected to help the government monitor the condition of public land and identify issues requiring immediate intervention.