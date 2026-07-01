Shimla: In a major boost to the preservation of Himachal Pradesh’s traditional heritage and indigenous products, eight more products from the state have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) registration. With the latest additions, Himachal Pradesh now has 17 GI-tagged products, strengthening the identity and market value of its unique agricultural produce, handicrafts and traditional food items.

The newly registered products are Seabuckthorn (Chharma) of Spiti, Salooni Safed Makka, Chamba Metal Art, Sirmauri Loiya, Kinnauri Topi, Sepuvadi of Mandi, Kinnauri Apple and Kinnauri Jewellery. The registrations were secured through the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

These products are closely associated with the state’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, indigenous knowledge systems and agricultural diversity. The GI recognition provides legal protection against unauthorised imitation and misuse while enhancing the products’ branding, market value and export potential.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the GI recognition would safeguard the authenticity of these products while creating fresh opportunities for rural entrepreneurship, value addition and sustainable livelihoods. According to the Chief Minister, the recognition would not only help preserve the state’s invaluable cultural heritage but also open new avenues for economic growth by benefiting farmers, artisans, weavers and traditional producers.

The state government is also pursuing GI registration for four more indigenous products—Bhot Jau (barley from the Pangi region of Chamba), Chamba Chukh, Plectranthus Honey from the Bharmour region of Chamba and Sirmaur Ginger. Once approved, these products are expected to further strengthen Himachal’s portfolio of geographically protected products.

Secretary, Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Sushil Kumar Singla, said GI registration is an important intellectual property tool that protects traditional products from unauthorised duplication while significantly improving their branding, marketability and export prospects.

Before the latest registrations, Himachal Pradesh had secured GI tags for Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri Shawl, Kangra Painting, Himachali Kalazeera, Himachali Chulli Oil, Chamba Chappal, and Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves. The addition of eight more products further reinforces the state’s efforts to preserve its traditional knowledge and promote region-specific products in national and international markets.