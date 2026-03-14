The district police have arrested the alleged supplier of LSD in connection with a drug bust in Shimla, where narcotics worth nearly ₹1 crore were seized earlier this week. The accused, identified as Naviel Harrison, a resident of Calicut in Kerala, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana following a targeted operation by the police.

The arrest comes days after the police recovered a large quantity of LSD during a raid at a flat in New Shimla on March 10. During the operation, the police arrested two persons—Sandeep Sharma and Priya Sharma—and seized 562 strips of LSD weighing 11.570 grams. The seized narcotic is estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore in the international market.

During interrogation, police found that Sandeep Sharma had been in contact with Naviel Harrison for a considerable period and had allegedly procured the LSD from him. Acting on the leads obtained during questioning and technical surveillance, a police team traced Harrison to Gurugram, where he was staying at a hotel, and arrested him.

Investigators revealed that Sandeep and Harrison communicated only through WhatsApp calls in an attempt to avoid leaving a direct trail of communication. The probe also found that Sandeep Sharma used to supply cannabis (ganja) to Harrison in exchange for LSD.

Police officials said the arrest of Harrison has helped expose a major link in the drug supply chain connected to the Shimla case. The accused is currently being interrogated to gather further details about the trafficking network and identify other individuals involved in the smuggling of the narcotic.

The district police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking networks this year. According to officials, 77 cases related to narcotics have been registered so far, and 144 accused persons have been arrested.

Police said that through “backward linkage” investigations—tracing the supply chain to its origin—14 suppliers from states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and areas along the India–Nepal border have been arrested.

Authorities have also invoked the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against several offenders. Over the past 48 days, 30 individuals have been detained and sent to jail under the PIT-NDPS Act as part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.