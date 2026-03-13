The government of Himachal Pradesh has approved the recruitment of 870 Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in government schools under the Job Trainee scheme in an effort to strengthen sports activities among students.

Officials said the selected candidates will be appointed as job trainees and will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹21,500. The Directorate of School Education, Himachal Pradesh, has initiated the recruitment process.

The recruitment will be conducted as per the Job Trainee Scheme implemented under a notification issued by the Personnel Department on July 19, 2025, along with the applicable Recruitment and Promotion (R&P) Rules for the posts. The Education Department has been directed to complete all necessary formalities and conclude the recruitment process within the upcoming financial year.

After the completion of preliminary procedures, the selection process will be carried out through the relevant recruitment agency.

The decision to fill the posts has been taken keeping in view a verdict delivered by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. A large number of PET posts have remained vacant in several government schools across the state for a long time, which has affected sports activities and physical training of students.