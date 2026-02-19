In the villages of Lambagaon in Kangra district, a quiet but powerful transformation is taking place. What was once a region where farmers were abandoning their fields due to stray animals and falling returns has today become a model of unity, resilience and self-reliance. At the centre of this change is the Lambagaon Milk Fed Farmer Producer FPO, a collective initiative that has brought new hope to more than 500 farmers.

Established in May 2023 in Sua village under Jaisinghpur tehsil, the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) was formed with a clear objective — to organize farmers, increase their income, and strengthen the rural economy. In a short span of time, it has become a symbol of what collective effort and proper guidance can achieve in rural Himachal Pradesh.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this initiative is its women-led leadership. Out of ten directors, five are women, and they play a leading role in decision-making and governance. Their active participation has not only strengthened the institution but also sent a strong message about the leadership capabilities of rural women. The FPO has become a platform where women are shaping economic decisions and guiding community progress.

A key force behind this transformation has been Prof. Dr. Ashok Kumar Saryal, former Vice Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University. After retirement, he returned to his native village with a vision to revive farming through scientific methods and collective enterprise. He observed that the increasing menace of stray animals and monkeys had discouraged cultivation in the area. Farmers were leaving their land uncultivated, unsure of returns.

To address this, the FPO encouraged the cultivation of relatively safer and profitable crops such as turmeric and ginger. In 2018, with support from the Agriculture Department, solar fencing was installed across nearly 7.5 hectares to protect crops. The project cost ₹20.50 lakh, of which ₹17.50 lakh was borne by the department and ₹3 lakh by farmers. This measure restored confidence and encouraged farmers to resume cultivation of organic wheat, maize and turmeric.

The Agriculture Department has continued to support farmers through regular training programmes on organic farming, fertilizer management, and pest and disease control. Demonstrations, quality seeds, and agricultural equipment have further strengthened capacity at the grassroots level. A recent Memorandum of Understanding between the Agricultural University, Palampur, and the FPO has ensured continuous technical guidance and scientific support.

Market assurance has also played a critical role. The Himachal government’s decision to procure organic raw turmeric at a support price of ₹90 per kilogram has significantly improved returns. Farmers who earlier sold turmeric for ₹30–35 per kilogram are now receiving fair prices, reducing uncertainty and strengthening income stability.

Alongside turmeric and ginger cultivation, dairy has emerged as another pillar of growth. Authorised by the District Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Kangra, the FPO undertakes organic turmeric cultivation, organic ginger cultivation, and the collection and distribution of milk and milk products. Every day, 150 to 200 litres of milk are collected and delivered as milk, cheese and yoghurt to more than 100 households.

This dairy model has generated direct and indirect employment in the region. Larger dairy farmers selling 35–40 litres of milk daily are increasing their income by ₹7,000 to ₹50,000 per month. Small farmers selling 5–10 litres are also witnessing steady monthly gains. Local youth are finding opportunities in milk collection, processing and distribution, reducing migration pressures.

Officials say turmeric cultivation is proving to be a game-changer in Kangra district. With improved market linkages and crop protection measures like solar fencing, farmers are harvesting on time and earning better profits. The initiative reflects how organised efforts and effective use of government schemes can transform rural economies.

The Lambagaon Milk Fed Farmer Producer FPO is more than an agricultural organisation. It is a story of determination, collective strength and renewed faith in farming. By combining scientific guidance, government support, women’s leadership and community participation, Lambagaon has shown that rural prosperity is possible when farmers stand together.

Today, the fields of Lambagaon are no longer symbols of struggle. They represent resilience, unity and a new direction for more than 500 families — proving that with turmeric, dairy and determination, even the most challenging circumstances can be turned into opportunity.