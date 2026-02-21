Shimla: In a move aimed at strengthening winter tourism and sports infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to transform the historic Ice-Skating Rink at Lakkar Bazar into a modern sports facility at an estimated cost of ₹20.22 crore.

Established in 1920 during the British era, the Ice-Skating Rink in Shimla is considered one of Asia’s oldest natural ice rinks and has remained a major attraction for tourists and winter sports enthusiasts for decades. The redevelopment project seeks to preserve its legacy while upgrading it with contemporary infrastructure.

According to a government spokesperson, the project aims to provide a world-class experience to visitors and promote winter sports such as ice hockey and figure skating. The upgraded facility is expected to create better opportunities for training and competition for budding skaters and professional athletes alike.

Under the approved plan, old and functionally obsolete structures, including the Old Club House Buildings and the servant residence, will be dismantled to facilitate the new development. Of the total project cost of ₹20.22 crore, ₹16.09 crore will be spent on enhancing the core ice-skating infrastructure. A sum of ₹2.81 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new Club House Building, while ₹1.21 crore will be utilised for a store, souvenir shop and other basic amenities to improve visitor facilities.

Situated in the heart of the town, the rink has historically drawn tourists during the winter season and has inspired generations of local skaters. Officials said that once upgraded, the facility will be capable of hosting national and international ice sports events, placing Shimla more prominently on the winter sports map.

The government believes that the redevelopment will not only enhance the sporting ecosystem but also contribute to tourism-driven economic activity in the state capital. By modernising one of its most iconic landmarks, Shimla is set to strengthen its identity as a key winter destination while offering improved facilities to athletes and visitors alike.