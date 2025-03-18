Shimla: The Elementary Education Department has reiterated the mandatory 25 per cent reservation for economically and socially disadvantaged children in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. This provision is aimed at promoting inclusivity and ensuring that underprivileged children have access to quality education.

A spokesperson from the department stated that all private schools are required to comply with this mandate. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds and special categories are eligible for these reserved seats. To ensure transparency, private schools must prominently display admission notifications on their notice boards, main gates, and other key public locations. Additionally, schools are prohibited from denying admission to any eligible candidate. If applications exceed the reserved quota, a lottery-based selection process will be conducted.

The government supports this initiative by reimbursing private schools for tuition fees or covering per-student expenditure based on government school costs, whichever is lower.

To maintain fairness, private schools are required to reserve 25 per cent of their seats and adhere to a structured admission process. Parents and guardians are given a minimum of 30 days to submit applications before the admission process begins. In cases where applicants exceed available seats, the admissions will be finalized through a lottery system.