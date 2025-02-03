Shimla: The blood bank system in Himachal Pradesh is facing a severe crisis, with the Health Department openly flouting the Supreme Court’s directives and regulations. The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), which was established under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary to oversee the blood banking system, has been defunct for over eight years, leaving the system in disarray. As a result, patients are struggling to obtain timely blood from major blood banks, raising concerns over the potential for illegal blood trade in the state.

Ajai Srivastava, President of Umang Foundation, revealed these alarming facts during a press conference. He highlighted the ongoing violation of the Supreme Court’s 1996 ruling in the case of Common Cause vs Government of India (CWP 91/1992). The Supreme Court had ordered the creation of State Blood Transfusion Councils to manage blood banking systems and ensure safe blood supply across the country. However, despite these directives, the SBTC in Himachal Pradesh has failed to function effectively, with no meetings held for more than eight years.

Srivastava has written to the Chief Minister demanding immediate action to address the blatant disregard for the law and to ensure the blood banking system complies with the Supreme Court’s ruling. He said that the lack of a functioning SBTC has led to critical issues such as shortages of medical staff and equipment at blood banks, preventing the state from meeting its blood requirements and affecting patient care.

The Supreme Court had specifically ordered that the State Blood Transfusion Council should be responsible for overseeing all matters related to blood banks, including awareness campaigns, ensuring adequate resources, and handling the operation of blood donation schemes. However, the collapse of this system in Himachal Pradesh has failed to meet central government targets, such as creating blood components like plasma, platelets, and RBCs, which are essential for treating patients in need of blood transfusions.

Srivastava pointed out that the lack of proper equipment, such as component separation machines and the APHRESIS machine, has led to inefficient blood utilization. These machines allow for the separation of blood into different components, ensuring that a single unit of blood can benefit multiple patients. The absence of such facilities means that blood donations are not being maximized, resulting in blood shortages at hospitals.

Moreover, the state’s blood banks lack adequate storage and resources to preserve blood and its components. While red blood cells can be stored for up to 35 days, platelets have a shelf life of only five days, and fresh frozen plasma lasts for a year. However, without proper management and oversight, these resources are often wasted.

Himachal Pradesh has 24 blood banks, with 20 in the government sector and four in the private sector. However, without a functioning State Blood Transfusion Council, there is no legal framework to address the challenges faced by these blood banks. The lack of oversight has led to growing concerns that the illegal buying and selling of blood may become widespread, posing significant health risks.

The purchase of blood from unauthorized sources increases the chances of transfusion-related infections, which can result in serious health complications or even death. Srivastava emphasized that this is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s order to establish a proper regulatory system to ensure safe and voluntary blood donations.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Srivastava urged the government to take immediate action to restore the functioning of the State Blood Transfusion Council, implement the Supreme Court’s rulings, and take action against the responsible officials for their negligence. He has called for urgent reforms to address the blood shortage crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of patients across the state.