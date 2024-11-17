In a significant move to bolster social welfare, the Himachal Pradesh government has expanded the Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana to include abandoned and surrendered children. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision, emphasizing the state’s commitment to the welfare of vulnerable children.

The scheme, which already benefits nearly 6,000 orphaned children, will now extend its support to children abandoned by their parents or surrendered due to physical, emotional, or social challenges. “Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to enact legislation ensuring comprehensive care and support for orphaned children,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Financial Assistance and Comprehensive Care

Under the expanded scheme, eligible children will receive financial support, including:

₹1,000 per month until the age of 14, increasing to ₹2,500 per month until 18.

₹4,000 monthly pocket money until the age of 27.

Coverage of full educational expenses until 27 years of age, with an additional ₹3,000 for postgraduate expenses if hostel facilities are unavailable.

Further, the state will provide ₹2 lakh to help these children start businesses, ₹3 lakh and land for constructing houses, and ₹2 lakh as marriage assistance.

To ensure holistic development, the government will offer an annual air travel experience, including stays in three-star hotels, to broaden the children’s horizons. “This initiative is aimed at building their confidence and exposing them to new opportunities,” said the Chief Minister.

Child welfare committees in each district will certify eligible children, ensuring transparency and accessibility.