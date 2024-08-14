Arrested Professors Linked to Pharmacy Council of India Inspection; Vigilance Seeks Answers on Cash Seizure and Inspection Report.

Kangra: Following the recent arrest of two Punjab-based professors found with ₹3.50 lakh in cash after a Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) inspection in Himachal Pradesh, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has intensified its investigation. The professors, Associate Professor Rakesh Chawla of Baba Farid University, Faridkot, and Professor Puneet Kumar of Central University, Ghudda (Bathinda), were detained on August 11 in Rakkad, Kangra district, while en route to Punjab.

During their interrogation, the professors admitted that they were in Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the PCI to conduct verification of students and faculty at the Sai School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Palampur. They inspected the institution and submitted their report through PCI’s online app. After completing their duties, the professors stayed overnight at the Infinity Sports Club and Tea Garden Resort in Palampur and were travelling back when they were apprehended.

The Vigilance Bureau had earlier recovered ₹1.70 lakh from Professor Chawla and ₹1.80 lakh from Professor Kumar during a routine search. The cash was found to be withdrawn from Axis Bank’s Palampur branch on August 9, raising suspicions about the source and intent of the money. The professors have not yet provided a satisfactory explanation for the large amount of cash in their possession.

In the ongoing investigation, Vigilance officials have obtained the professors’ bank details and are coordinating with various agencies in Punjab to track the financial trail. Both universities where the professors are employed have been notified of the situation, and a formal request has been made to the Pharmacy Council of India for the inspection report submitted by the professors.

The Vigilance Bureau suspects that the report might shed light on whether the professors extended any undue advantages to the Sai School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research during their inspection. Meanwhile, the manager of Sai University has stated that the inspection was routine and that he has no further information regarding the incident.

This case has raised questions about the integrity of inspections conducted by the PCI, especially when money are involved. The Vigilance Bureau continues to investigate, focusing on the potential link between the cash and the inspection activities.