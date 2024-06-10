New Delhi – The Election Commission has announced the dates for the highly anticipated by-elections in Himachal Pradesh. These elections will be held to fill three assembly seats—Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur—that were vacated following the resignation of three independent MLAs.

According to the official schedule, voting will take place on July 10, with the counting of votes and the announcement of results set for July 13. The entire election process will be completed by July 15. With the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect in the affected constituencies.

Here is the detailed schedule for the upcoming by-elections:

June 14 : Notification for the by-elections will be published in the gazette.

: Notification for the by-elections will be published in the gazette. June 21 : Last date for filing nominations.

: Last date for filing nominations. June 24 : Scrutiny of nomination papers.

: Scrutiny of nomination papers. June 26 : Deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers.

: Deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers. July 10: Polling Day

Polling Day July 13: Announcement of Result

The by-elections follow the recent acceptance of resignations from independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and KL Thakur by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker on June 3, after a delay of 73 days.

With the recent declaration of by-election results on June 4, the composition of the 14th assembly of Himachal Pradesh now stands at 65 MLAs, with 38 from the Congress and 27 from the BJP. The previous vacancies were a result of the disqualification of six Congress MLAs, which were subsequently filled. The forthcoming by-elections are crucial as they may influence the political dynamics within the state assembly.